Chong Kun Dang’s nafamostat drug proceeds to COVID-19 phase 2 trials

Chong Kun Dang, Institut Pasteur Korea and Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences announce joint research on repurposing Nafabeltan at Chong Kun Dang’s headquarters in Seodamun-gu, Seoul, on Monday. France’s Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lefort, Institut Pasteur Korea CEO Ryu Wang-shick, Chairperson of KIRAMS Kim Mi-sook and Kim Young-joo, president of Chong Kun Dang, attended the ceremony. (Chong Kun Dang)