Business

Volvo Korea to invest W150b to enhance after-sales service network

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 14:52       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 14:52
(Volvo Cars-Yonhap)
(Volvo Cars-Yonhap)


Volvo Car Korea said Tursday it will invest 150 billion won ($124 million) over the next three years to expand its after-sales service centers to better serve customers.

Volvo Car Korea plans to nearly double the number of service centers to 52 and that of repair centers to 312, by 2023, the company said in a statement.   

Volvo has reported robust sales in Korea so far this year, helped by new models, such as the new S60 sedan.

Its sales in the January-April period jumped 26 percent to 4,318 vehicles from 3,426 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

In August last year, Volvo introduced the third-generation S60 sedan, revamping the previous model released eight years ago, to compete with Audi's A4, BMW's 3 series and Mercedes-Benz's C-class models.

Volvo established a business entity in Korea in 1998, and Volvo Cars Korea is wholly owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding of China. (Yonhap)
