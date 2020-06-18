[Photo News] 50th anniversary of KT SAT

(Yonhap)
The first satellite built by KT SAT in 1970 at its center in Geumsan, South Chungcheong Province (left), and engineers at the Geumsan Satellite Center in South Chungcheong Province (right). The center operated by KT SAT marked its 50th anniversary on Thursday when the division of mobile carrier KT announced it plans to launch the sixth communications satellite by 2024 at the earliest. “Koreasat 6A will be able to handle the sharp increase in data traffic in the 5G era,” the company said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)