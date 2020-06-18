 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon visits cloud service firm in Digital New Deal drive

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 11:47       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 11:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in visited an information technology company based in South Korea on Thursday in a show of his commitment to the Digital New Deal, his government's new major project to create jobs and prepare for the post-coronavirus era.

On his tour of the Gangchon Campus of DUZON Bizon Co., a cloud service provider, in the eastern province of Gangwon, Cheong Wa Dae stressed that it's the president's "first on-site activity" in connection with the Digital New Deal initiative.

One of the two pillars of the so-called Korean version of the New Deal together with the Green New Deal, the Digital New Deal project is intended to promote the digital economy especially by expanding the nation's digital infrastructure such as 5G networks, big data, artificial intelligence services and non-contact industries. The government hopes to take advantage of the country's ICT prowess.

Presenting its economic policy direction in the latter half of this year, the Moon administration announced plans early this month to invest 13.4 trillion won ($11 billion) in the Digital New Deal and create 330,000 jobs by 2022.

"The trip this time reflects (the government's) will to lead the post-coronavirus era by fostering the 'data and AI economy,' which is the foremost undertaking in the 'Korean-version New Deal,'" the office said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114