 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

War remains recovery project in DMZ resumes after brief suspension

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 11:24       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 11:24
(Ministry of Defense-Yonhap)
(Ministry of Defense-Yonhap)

The military on Thursday resumed a war remains excavation project in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas after a brief suspension following the North's threat to take military action against the South.

The excavation project on Arrowhead Ridge was halted the previous day, one day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in the western border town of Kaesong on Tuesday.

The military appears to have concluded that the work can resume despite the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Under a bilateral military accord signed on Sept. 19, 2018, South and North Korea agreed to launch a joint excavation project on the ridge, but the South has carried out the project alone as the North did not respond to calls for joint work.

Located in Cheorwon, around 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul, the ridge was one of the fiercest battlefields during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North is threatening to scrap the military deal altogether, unveiling its plan to redeploy troops to an inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast.

The North also said it will restore guard posts removed from the DMZ and resume all kinds of regular military exercises near the inter-Korean border in violation of the military agreement with the South. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114