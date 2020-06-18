 Back To Top
Business

AI will save those who suffer cerebral hemorrhage: SK C&C

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 15:15       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 15:15
It won’t be long before artificial intelligence can help save those who suffer cerebral hemorrhage, according to SK C&C, which is preparing to clinically test its medical device designed for the purpose.

The company said Thursday that its AI model acquired the Drug Ministry’s Good Manufacturing Practice certificate, guaranteeing the medical device’s quality control.

Following the GMP, SK C&C has submitted its proposed clinical test design to the ministry for tests of the device on patients.

“AI-based radiology has potential to not only help cerebral hemorrhage but also cerebral infarction and brain tumor,” said Yoon Dong-joon, SK C&C’s head of health care.

“We will contribute to the development of Korea’s medical AI through joint efforts with medical institutions both domestic and global,” Yoon said.

SK C&C’s cerebral hemorrhage AI reader is based on data of some 80,000 brain computerized tomography scans from Ajou University Hospital and Seoul National University Hospital.

The result is a unique AI model that can derive a specialized radiologist-level brain hemorrhage diagnosis in a matter of seconds, a critical time-saving that will dramatically increase the patients’ quality-of-life, SK C&C said.

The AI was taught to recognize signs of cerebral bleeding using SK C&C’s Vision AI Image Segmentation technology which dissects an image by pixel units to identify a target’s location.

SK C&C is the digital innovation driver that provides all digital solutions SK Group uses encompassing AI, cloud storage and blockchain.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
