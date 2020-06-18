 Back To Top
Business

Samsung launches blood pressure monitoring app in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 10:36       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 10:36
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. launched a blood pressure monitoring mobile application in South Korea on Thursday.  Samsung said users of its smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active2, will be able to access the Samsung Health Monitor app, which can measure and track their blood pressure.

The software leverages the smartwatch's wrist sensors and conducts pulse wave analysis to check a person's blood pressure.

To measure blood pressure, users must have the app installed on both the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy smartphone, Samsung said.

The Samsung Health Monitor app will be automatically installed on the Galaxy Watch Active2 by updating the Watch Software to the latest version.

Samsung's blood pressure monitoring app was approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) in April.

Samsung said electrocardiogram tracking will also be available on the app in South Korea within the third quarter of this year.

"The launch of the Samsung Health Monitor app demonstrates Samsung's dedication to providing accessible and convenient health care for all by integrating advanced hardware and best-in-class software technology," said Yang Tae-jong Jay, who heads the health team at Samsung's mobile communications business. (Yonhap)
