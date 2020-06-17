 Back To Top
Business

Han Sung Motor finishes golf tournament for Mercedes Trophy Korea 2020 Give ’N Golf

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 18:21       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 18:21
(Han Sung Motor)
(Han Sung Motor)

Han Sung Motor, an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said Wednesday that it has completed the preliminary match for the Mercedes Trophy Korea 2020 Give ’N Golf tournament.

Some 380 Han Sung Motor customers participated in the match, called the Han Sung Classic, on May 25, June 8 and June 15 at the Gapyeong Benest Golf Club and Anyang Benest Golf Club, the company said. 

Prizes already awarded included products from KGC Korea Ginseng Co., Swedish bedding brand Duxiana and premium golf brand Majesty Golf Korea, as well as coupons for the Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel and CJ CGV’s Cine de Chef. 

A total of 27 customers made it to the finals for the Mercedes Trophy Korea 2020 Give ’N Golf, which will be held in August at the Wellington Country Club in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.

“We are happy to see that Han Sung Classic was able to offer our customers with memorable experience with golf, as well as a good source of communication between customers and us,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung.

This year’s Mercedes Trophy Korea 2020 is part of the German automaker’s corporate social responsibility program, called Mercedes-Benz Give. All the proceeds will benefit talented young aspiring athletes and children in vulnerable families. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
