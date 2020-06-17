GS chairman highlights innovation in line with external changes

GS Chairman Huh Tae-soo explains the group’s strategy at the first GS executive forum in January. (GS Group)



GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo urged company executives Wednesday to pay more attention to new consumer trends, adding digital transformation based on mobile and artificial intelligence will become more active in the future.



His remarks came at the GS executive forum held for the second time since he took the helm early this year. The forum was attended by around 30 senior executives from all affiliates.



“The political, social and economic shocks and changes caused by the pandemic are creating a new normal. These changes will continue for some time,” he said at the forum.



“At the same time, uncertainties in the global economy are deepening due to the reignited US-China trade dispute and the increased volatility of oil prices.”



The chairman highlighted the importance of sustainable management through eco-friendliness, asking the group to innovate internal capabilities in line with these external changes.



He told the executives to prepare for the post-coronavirus era by strengthening digital capabilities in the face of the spread of the digital and untact (non-face-to-face contact) economy.



“The pandemic has caused a significant drop in demand in the energy industry while mobile and online dependence is rapidly increasing in the field of distribution.”



To overcome this, Huh urged the management to actively secure new growth engines, such as digital, environmental and clean energy.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



