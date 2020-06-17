 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

GS chairman highlights innovation in line with external changes

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:57       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:57
GS Chairman Huh Tae-soo explains the group’s strategy at the first GS executive forum in January. (GS Group)
GS Chairman Huh Tae-soo explains the group’s strategy at the first GS executive forum in January. (GS Group)

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo urged company executives Wednesday to pay more attention to new consumer trends, adding digital transformation based on mobile and artificial intelligence will become more active in the future.

His remarks came at the GS executive forum held for the second time since he took the helm early this year. The forum was attended by around 30 senior executives from all affiliates.

“The political, social and economic shocks and changes caused by the pandemic are creating a new normal. These changes will continue for some time,” he said at the forum.

“At the same time, uncertainties in the global economy are deepening due to the reignited US-China trade dispute and the increased volatility of oil prices.”

The chairman highlighted the importance of sustainable management through eco-friendliness, asking the group to innovate internal capabilities in line with these external changes.

He told the executives to prepare for the post-coronavirus era by strengthening digital capabilities in the face of the spread of the digital and untact (non-face-to-face contact) economy.

“The pandemic has caused a significant drop in demand in the energy industry while mobile and online dependence is rapidly increasing in the field of distribution.”

To overcome this, Huh urged the management to actively secure new growth engines, such as digital, environmental and clean energy. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114