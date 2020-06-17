 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Kakao Bank joins forces with stock brokerages

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:55       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:55
A Kakao Bank subscriber uses the online bank’s mobile application. (Yonhap)
A Kakao Bank subscriber uses the online bank’s mobile application. (Yonhap)



Kakao Bank said Wednesday its customers can now open KB Securities stock trading accounts via its platform.

The local brokerage under KB Financial Group is the latest securities company to forge a partnership with the internet-only bank.

As of May, Kakao Bank had ushered in some 2 million accounts for two brokerages -- Korea Investment & Securities and NH Investment & Securities.

The company said its easy-to-use platform appeal to those in their 20s and 30s, who tend to prefer mobile services over face-to-face ones.

KakaoTalk, the nation’s largest mobile messenger service operated by the bank’s parent firm, Kakao, is another factor enabling the online bank to attract users at a relatively fast pace. The mobile messenger service currently has more than 100 million subscribers, while the number of Kakao Bank subscribers exceeded 11.5 million as of 2019.

“Kakao Bank customers now have a wider range of options to choose for stock trading thanks to the latest partnership,” said an official from the firm. “The company will expand partnerships with other stock brokers in the near future.”

As a promotional event, the online bank will give 5,000 won ($4.10) in cash to those who open KB Securities accounts for the first time until July 14. The new account holders will be exempt from brokerage fees for five years.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114