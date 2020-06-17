 Back To Top
Business

Starbucks Korea opens renewed Hwangudan Store in Seoul

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:19       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:19
Starbucks Korea opens the Hwangudan Store on Wednesday, which has been renewed from the Sogongdong Store in central Seoul. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea opens the Hwangudan Store on Wednesday, which has been renewed from the Sogongdong Store in central Seoul. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea said Tuesday it is set to open its renovated Hwangudan Store in Seoul, upping its efforts to safeguard the domestic cultural heritage.

According to the coffee chain, it has revamped the existing Sogongdong Store in Jung-gu to reflect the designs of Hwangudan -- a site for performance of the rite of heaven, designated as South Korea’s Historic Site No. 157 in 1967.

Starbucks Korea held the opening ceremony of the store with the Cultural Heritage Administration and National Trust for Cultural Heritage, and also hosted a funding event to support cultural heritage protection.

During the ceremony, the company also promised to donate 50 million won ($41,100) for preservation of modern cultural heritage. To raise the funds, Starbucks Korea plans to roll out new items, including a mug and tumbler, commemorating the anniversary of the proclamation of the Korean Empire on Oct. 12, 1897.

The company has designed the interiors of the store to reflect the traditional brick patterns and the eight-angle roof, and also installed a digital community board to introduce the history and the cultural value of Hwangudan.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
