 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Coupang ranks 2nd in CNBC Disruptor 50

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:22       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:22
A Coupang employee delivers fresh groceries in a reusable cool bag. (Coupang)
A Coupang employee delivers fresh groceries in a reusable cool bag. (Coupang)

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said Tuesday it ranked second in the eighth edition of the CNBC Disruptor 50 list from among 1,355 nominees worldwide.

The list of 50 private companies with the potential of becoming the “next generation of billion-dollar businesses” is released by the US broadcaster annually.

Coupang said it was the first Korean company to be included in the list and was ranked in the highest position among Asian companies that were listed.

According to CNBC’s description, the 2020 CNBC Disruptors are “50 private companies at the epicenter of a changing world, poised to emerge from the pandemic as the next generation of billion-dollar businesses.”

Companies such as Twitter, Xiaomi, Space X and Spotify have been chosen for the list over the past seven years.

In selecting the Korean company, CNBC highlighted its efforts to take early measures to gear up against the COVID-19 crisis.

“The company admits that the coronavirus outbreak created massive disruptions in supply, logistics and prices, but that it took bold steps early on,” CNBC described on its site.

“It was able to replenish supplies of face masks and hand sanitizers just as the virus began to spread, but Coupang froze prices so customers wouldn’t be adversely affected.”

Coupang operates various delivery services, including the Rocket Fresh service, which provides dawn overnight delivery of fresh groceries.

“Coupang customers are used to receiving products they want within a couple of hours if they order before midnight. But that experience is envied by many overseas,” said Kim Bom-suk, CEO of Coupang.

“Coupang will continue to make investments to create more surprising experiences for the customers and for them to be used to such services.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114