[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Unique bingsu at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lobby lounge cafe Gallery will serve mango basil Champagne bingsu from July 1 to Aug. 31.



Mango basil Champagne bingsu features shaved milk ice topped with mango, along with basil Champagne sherbet made with more than 40 percent Champagne. Mango puree, condensed milk and red beans are served along with the bingsu.



The bingsu costs 40,000 won and will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



For more information or to make a reservation, call Gallery at (02) 799-8899.









Staycation at Park Hyatt Seoul



Park Hyatt Seoul presents the Experience More package, marking the hotel’s official reopening Tuesday.



The package features a breakfast for two served in-room, a complimentary one-tier room upgrade applicable up to City View Deluxe level and a Park Hyatt Seoul signature teddy bear. A bathrobe for kids will be offered to guests staying with children on a first come, first served basis.



Stays until June 30 are available for a reservation through the package. Prices begin at 283,500 won for a standard room.



For more information or inquires, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.









Solo bingsu at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul’s rooftop bar Vvertigo will offer single-serve bingsu starting on Monday.



Typically, bingsu is shared among two or three people. However, as one-person bingsu has become the new norm amid social distancing, Vvertigo is offering its solo tropical-flavored pina colada bingsu and coffee-flavored Irish ice bingsu. The bingsu varieties are liquor-based, but can be enjoyed as nonalcohol desserts upon request.



Pina colada bingsu costs 18,000 won and Irish ice bingsu 12,000 won. The promotion runs until Aug. 31.



For more information, call Vvertigo at (02) 6137-7766.









Suite night at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Millennium Hilton Seoul has launched a Duplex Suite Package, which includes its highest-end suites, the Parkhill Suite, Vista Suite and the Namdaemun Suite.



Products from European luxury perfume brand Memo will be on display, along with a complimentary sample for guests. A welcome bottle of Moet Imperial Brut will also be prepared. A one-way pickup or drop-off service in a Cadillac CT6 or XT6 is available within Seoul. Guests can stay for up to 30 hours after checking in, while enjoying access to the executive lounge.



The package is available until June 30. Rates range from 990,000 won to 1.49 million won. An additional charge of 50,000 won will be applied on Fridays and Saturdays.



For reservations or inquiries, call Millennium Hilton Seoul at (02) 317-3000.









Bingsu season for Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day dining restaurant Jogakbo presents mango bingsu this summer.



Mango bingsu, created with two to three mangos on top of shaved milk ice, is served with mango mousse cake, mango jelly, chocolate fondue, mascarpone cream and red beans.



Priced at 45,000 won, it is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



For more information or reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.