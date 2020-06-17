After selling over 4,200 units last year Porsche Korea to diversify lineup

Porsche Korea said Wednesday it sold over 4,200 units last year for the second consecutive year, highlighting its achievement in the local market along with its effort to introduce a more varied lineup of models here.
“(Porsche Korea’s sales performance has paved) the way for Porsche’s future product strategy, which focuses on emotional gasoline, powerful hybrid and progressive electric vehicles,” said Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann during a press conference held in Seoul.
In the first half of 2020, Porsche Korea launched the company’s iconic 8th generation new 911 Carrera, and its first coupe-type sports utility vehicle Cayenne Coupe, which led to sales of 3,433 units as of May.
The price of the new 911 Carrera’s price begins at 142.4 million won ($117,000), while the Cayenne Coupe begins at 113.6 million won.
During the conference, Gerrmann also shared the automaker’s major plans and visions for the second half.
Starting with Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe’s hybrid models, Porsche Korea said it will bring Macan GTS, the 911 Targa, the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, and its first electric vehicle Taycan to the Korean market.
“Through the launch of the new iconic model Taycan, which connects the brand ‘s past and future, the year 2020 will mark as a historical milestone for Porsche Korea, which has gone through stages of ‘change’ and ‘investment’ in pursuit of sustainable growth,” said Gerrmann.
“We will successfully launch various new cars, including Porsche’s first pure electric sports car, the Taycan, and establish ourselves as a brand that represents the future of sport cars.”
The price of Taycan 4S is 145.6 million won, while the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S is priced at 195.5 million won and 233.6 million won, respectively.
For a successful landing of Taycan in the Korean market, the company said it will also focus on building the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Starting with E-Mart stores in Seongsu and Yangjae, the company said that it will install the country’s first 320kW HPCs (high power chargers) at nine Porsche centers and 10 major locations across the country, as well as AC chargers at 120 destinations nationwide.
Meanwhile, Porsche Korea also unveiled the Daniel Arsham Porsche 911 at Porsche Studio Cheongdam on Wednesday, showcasing it for the first time in Asia.
The Daniel Arsham Porsche 911 is an 8th generation new 911 Carrera that has been redesigned in collaboration with world-renowned artist Daniel Arsham.
Those who make a reservation in advance can visit the Porsche Studio Cheongdam to look at the special 911 from June 22 to July 9.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)