 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Gov't fully backs local development of coronavirus treatment drug, vaccine: minister

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 22:13       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 22:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea will fully back local development of treatment drugs and vaccines for the novel coronavirus, even if foreign companies find a cure first, the country's health minister said Tuesday.

In a gathering of economic and social experts in Sejong, 130 kilometers, south of Seoul, Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neunghoo made clear that the policy of the Moon Jae-in administration is to get local bio-pharmaceutical to develop a means to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are aiming to get companies to come up with treatment as fast as possible, and even if others do it before us, the policy is to provide continued support until a viable drug or vaccine can be made in the country," the policymaker said.

He said that while local drugmakers are hesitant to go all out to develop treatment based on past experience, there will not be a repeat of past measures.

The government, in the past, reduced support for development after foreign rivals developed cures for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. This kind of history has been seen as causing some companies here to be hesitant on trying to find treatment.

Park said that the goal is to ensure that a company that makes a drug, or comes up with a vaccine, will be able to turn a profit and recoup their investment.

The official then said that many large pharmaceutical companies are actively working on finding a drug and he expected one or two treatment methods to become available in the future. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114