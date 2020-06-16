 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea vows "strong" responses if N. Korea carries out provocation: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 19:23       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 19:23
An inter-Korean liaison office is being destroyed by North Korea. (Yonhap)
An inter-Korean liaison office is being destroyed by North Korea. (Yonhap)

South Korea will strongly respond to any provocative military action by North Korea, the defense ministry said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula following the North's surprise demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office.

Earlier in the day, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, three days after leader Kim Jong-un's influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned of its demolition in protest over South Korean activists' sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border.

The destruction sparked concern that the North could put other threats against the South into action, including taking military action and moving troops to border regions disarmed under inter-Korean agreements.

"Regarding the current security situations, our military has been closely monitoring the North Korean military's movements round-the-clock, and doing its best to manage the situation to prevent the situation from escalating into a military crisis," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"If North Korea carries out provocative military actions, our military will strongly respond to them," it added.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of the (North) Korean People's Army warned that it is reviewing an action plan to advance into "the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the vigilance" against the South.

Following the explosion, the South Korean authorities immediately tightened the surveillance and readiness posture, according to officials. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114