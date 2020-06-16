 Back To Top
National

Moon convenes top security meeting to discuss N. Korea's demolition of liaison office

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 17:05       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 17:05
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of top security officials Tuesday, hours after North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong.

The National Security Council meeting was set to open at 5 p.m.

According to the defense and unification ministries, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong at 2:49 p.m.

The explosion took place three days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that the North will demolish the "useless" communication office in protest of Seoul's "failure" to stop activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets to the country. (Yonhap)
