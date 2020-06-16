Hyundai Motor to supply hydrogen buses to defense ministry

(Yonhap)



Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will supply 10 hydrogen buses to South Korea's defense ministry by next year.



Under an initial agreement with the ministry, Hyundai Motor also said it will build a hydrogen charging station at a military training facility in the central city of Daejeon.



The move comes as South Korea is pushing to use hydrogen as the main source of energy for cars instead of fossil fuel.



Carmakers have been racing to go eco-friendly amid tightened regulations on emissions of greenhouse gases that are to blame for global warming.



A fuel cell electric vehicle only emits water vapor as it converts stored hydrogen into electricity, which turns the vehicle's motor.



The defense ministry plans to use the 10 hydrogen buses in a pilot program.



The ministry will also consider introducing hydrogen-powered drones to be built by Doosan Mobility Innovation, according to Hyundai Motor.



South Korea aims to increase the number of hydrogen charging stations to 310 by 2022 from the current 37 across the country, according to the environment ministry. (Yonhap)