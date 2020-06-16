 Back To Top
Sports

2020 LCK Summer to kick off Wednesday

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 14:27       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 14:27
Ten LCK teams gathered Friday to share their resolutions for the summer season. (Riot Games)

The 2020 League of Legends Champions Korea Summer will start Wednesday.

CGV, South Korea’s largest multiplex chain, will screen the game on 22 screens across the country at its ScreenX theaters. ScreenX theaters have multiple screens, which allows the main screen to show the game while the side screens show game data and analysis.

Fans watching at CGV will get coupons that can be used to purchase in-game items such as emotes and character skins.

“We hope to provide a unique experience to the audience with the synergy between ScreenX and esports,” said the head of CGV’s alternative content team, Park Joon-gyu.

Ten LCK teams will vie for the ticket to the World Championships in the fall. LCK previously announced that the matches would be played without an audience at the LCK Arena due to the risk of COVID-19.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
