 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG introduces new smartphone Velvet in Europe

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 10:42       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 10:42
(LG Electronics Inc.-Yonhap)
(LG Electronics Inc.-Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday introduced its new smartphone, the Velvet, in Europe as the South Korean tech firm hopes its latest handset can end a long slump in its mobile business amid the virus pandemic.

Starting with Germany on Tuesday, LG will release the Velvet in major European countries, like Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. The company said it will also launch the Velvet in the Americas and other Asian countries in coming weeks.

LG said the Velvet will be available in 10 colors, including new colors like aurora silver, in overseas markets.

"Due to the virus situation, our overseas marketing will be based on non-face-to-face activities," said Johan Chung, executive vice president of overseas sales and marketing at LG's mobile business.

The Velvet made its debut in South Korea last month with a price tag of 899,800 won ($745).

LG's new handset emphasizes the design of three rear cameras that descend in order by size, evoking the image of falling raindrops. It also applied 3D Arc Design, which makes the edges of the display and rear symmetrically curved.

The Velvet houses a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back, while sporting a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The device, which has a 6.8-inch FullVision display, packs a 4,300-mAh battery.

LG took a 2 percent share of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of the year, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research, with its first-quarter smartphone shipments dropping more than 27 percent on-year to 5 million units. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114