S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic

This photo, provided by Seoul`s foreign ministry on June 15, 2020, shows Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn (L) paying a courtesy call on UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit to the Middle East country. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to create a special entry system for businesspeople and other essential travelers as exemptions to entry curbs being imposed over coronavirus concerns, the foreign ministry said Monday.



The two countries reached the agreement during the three-day visit by Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn to the Middle Eastern country over the weekend. Kim's visit was arranged to discuss ways to enhance cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The "fast-track" entry will enable essential travel by businesspeople and others, such as for humanitarian and academic purposes, and exempt travelers from quarantine, the foreign ministry said in a release. The UAE has banned the entry of foreigners since March 19 due to virus fears.



Details on when to implement the system will be decided after consultations between related authorities of the two sides, the ministry added.



During the visit, Kim also paid a courtesy call on UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and delivered President Moon Jae-in's letter to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking the countries' special strategic partnership and the 40th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.



Kim then held talks with his counterpart, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, including in the agricultural, security and health-related sectors. The meeting with Al Marar was held via videoconference due to the UAE official's remote location outside of Abu Dhabi, according to the Seoul ministry. (Yonhap)