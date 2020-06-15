 Back To Top
Finance

Hanhwa Life accelerates digital transformation

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 01:32       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 01:36
Hanwha Life Insurance Chief Digital Officer Kim Dong-won (Hanwha Life)
Hanwha Life Insurance Chief Digital Officer Kim Dong-won (Hanwha Life)






Hanwha Life Insurance said Monday that it has completed organizational restructuring and promoted young executives in a bid to reinforce its digital technology capabilities.

To secure future growth engines, the life insurance firm under Hanwha Group has assigned nine out of 15 business divisions to take the charge of digital transformation of the company and push for new businesses.

Of the company’s entire 56 executives, 22 execs will lead the divisions related to digitalization and business divisions. The divisions have become younger as the new execs are aged 45 on average, lower than the average age of the entire executives.

Among the newly established divisions are technology strategy and big data offices. The company has hired talents from tech giant Naver and Kakao, who have led projects for artificial intelligence and online-to-offline services.

The organizational restructuring was driven by Kim Dong-won, chief digital officer at the insurance firm and the second son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
