Incheon International Ferry Terminal reopens after massive expansion

The Incheon International Ferry Terminal opened Monday after 3 1/2 years of construction that began in December 2016 in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.
The new terminal with a total floor area of 65,660 square meters -- almost two times larger than the previous two terminals combined -- is the biggest single structure at the port since it opened in 1883.
It combines the first and second terminals, thereby increasing the efficiency of the port system. Previously, terminals and ports for international passengers were separated.
A total of 670.5 billion won ($552 million), including 140 billion won of government support, was invested to build up the new terminal and surrounding port facilities, with 196.5 billion won spent for the ferry terminal building.
The terminal is expected to play a major role in South Korea’s trade and exchanges with China.
Ten Chinese cities formerly offered by the previous two terminals separately will be available for access via the new terminal. In addition, travel time will be reduced by one hour each for the four routes from the old second terminal, since there is no need to pass a lock gate when traveling through the route at the new terminal.
The Incheon Port Authority expects that approximately 200,000 passengers will use the international terminal by 2025, even though international passenger travel has been halted since Jan. 28 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“The main job of the Incheon International Ferry Terminal currently is shipping freight, but we will make sure the passenger sector is well prepared and ready to go when the COVID-19 situation eases,” said IPA Operation Division Vice President Lee Jeong-haeng. “The IPA will do its best to promote the new terminal into a hub for Korea-China exchange.”
The IPA is currently in the final stage of facility inspections, readying customs, immigration and quarantine procedures and other preparations necessary before its formal opening in December.
