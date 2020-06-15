 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] 8 in 10 elderly abuse victims in Seoul are women: survey

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:30       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:31
(Yonhap)
Eight in 10 elderly abuse victims in Seoul are women, with four in 10 abusers being their sons, an analysis by Seoul City government showed Monday.

There were 1,963 reports of mental and physical abuse faced by the elderly aged 65 or over in Seoul last year, with the number having tripled from 2005 when related data began to be collected, according to an analysis by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

According to the analysis of data from three elderly care facilities in South Korea’s capital, 81.5 percent of the victims were women. Some 81 percent of them were living with someone -- 43.3 percent with spouse, 29 percent with son and 11 percent with daughter.

The older victims in Seoul were abused mostly by their family member. Some 37.2 percent of the perpetrators were their son, followed by spouse (35.4 percent) and daughter (11.8 percent), the data showed.

Some 67.5 percent of the elderly victims were abused more than once a month, with 38.5 percent of them for more than five years. The majority of abuse cases, or 92.3 percent, took place in the older person’s home, according to the data.

Across the country, the number of elderly abuse cases reported from 34 elderly care facilities nationwide stood at 16,071 last year, up 3.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Some 32.6 percent of the cases were classified as abuse.

Emotional abuse of older people was the most common type reported (42.1 percent), followed by physical abuse (38.1 percent) and neglect. (9 percent). Cases of financial abuse, involving taking an older person’s money, pension and assets, rose by 11.8 percent -- from 381 in 2018 to 426 last year.

As seen from the analysis of data from Seoul-based elderly facilities, the majority of abuse cases of older people took place at their homes (84.9 percent). In case of repeat abuse, it was more likely to happen at home (97.8 percent).

Some 31.2 percent of the abusers nationwide were sons, followed by spouses (30.3 percent) and care home workers (18.5 percent), according to the data.

One out of four elderly abuse victims, or 1,381 people, were suffering from dementia.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
