Concert, exhibitions among events to mark 70th anniversary of war

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA)
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Monday that its affiliated institutions will hold several events to mark the 70th anniversary of the war that began on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded the South.
The National Theater of Korea on Wednesday will hold a concert at Lotte Concert Hall and perform music about war and peace to mark the special day from 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19, the concert will be held without audiences and will air the performance through the online channel.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul also will start an exhibition about the war. The museum said it will exhibit diverse pieces that highlight different topics related to the war including women, prisoners of war and massacre. The museum will first start the exhibition online using virtual reality technology and its opening of the offline exhibition will be decided later.
The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History will also hold an exhibition about tragedies of the war and how it influenced the Korean history until the end of this year at the exhibition hall located on the third floor of the museum. The starting date of the exhibition has not been decided yet.
The National Museum of Korea also will provide a special online exhibition about the war from June 25 to Sept. 13. The museum will also provide information about the location of the relics and the state-designated national treasures that it preserved during the war which are currently displayed at its permanent exhibition halls.
The Korean Film Archive will also provide movies related to the Korean War to mark the special day to the public.
It will be showing movies including the oldest movie that was created during the war, titled “A Bouquet of Three Thousand People” directed by Shin Kyeong-gyun. Anyone can watch these movies at the Korean Film Archive’s website (www.kmdb.or.kr) from June 30 to July 13.
Meanwhile, Korean Culture and Information Service will also hold exhibitions, music concert and online lectures related to mark the 70th anniversary of the war that began on June 25 in 9 different countries overseas including India and Belgium that took part in the war from June to October and deliver the message of peace and harmony.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)