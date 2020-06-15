Kakao Bank most-favored workplace for university students: survey







Kakao Bank, one of the largest online-only banks in South Korea, has been picked as the most popular workplace among university students here, according to a recent survey Monday.



In the survey of 1,045 Korean university students conducted earlier this month by job recruiting portal Incruit, the online bank received 27 percent votes while KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea, gained 18 percent, 14 percent, and 11 percent, respectively.



The biggest reasons that students chose the banking affiliate of mobile messenger Kakao were the firm’s growth potential, work-life balance, and visions. Large paychecks and generous benefits were not a consideration.



“Salary was the largest factor for job seekers when choosing to work for banks in the past, but young students these days consider growth potential more important,” said an official from the job recruiting firm.



The students who chose KB Kookmin said the banking firm’s corporate image as a leading commercial bank was the main reason.



Following the top four banks were NH NongHyup Bank, Woori Bank and Hana Bank, which received 9.9 percent, 6.8 percent, and 3.8 percent, respectively. The Korea Development Bank, BNK Busan Bank, and Citybank Korea also made the top 10 list.



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)