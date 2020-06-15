 Back To Top
Business

DSME turns to tech to ensure distancing at shipbuilding site

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 14:54
A DSME engineer checks ship facilities using its own application for remote maintenance support system. (DSME)
A DSME engineer checks ship facilities using its own application for remote maintenance support system. (DSME)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said Monday it is applying domestically developed technologies at its shipbuilding sites to reduce person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipbuilder said it recently completed testing liquefied natural gas carriers by utilizing its own remote maintenance support system called DS4 AR Support.

Its pilot tests were successful, which were done with engineers from overseas via an online application. 

This system combines augmented reality and video call technologies, allowing transmitters and receivers to share the screen they need through a dedicated application. Even in poor network conditions, call interruptions are reduced, helping those at sites that require diverse communication and support, DSME explained.

“We have been developing a no-contact augmented reality solution since last year in partnership with a local company that specializes in augmented reality technologies. We are currently working on upgrading our software to add various functions after registering both patents and trademarks,” a company spokesperson said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

