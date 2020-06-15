 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Pentagon reaffirms 'robust' defensive posture after NK threats

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 10:10       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 10:10
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon reaffirmed Sunday its commitment to keeping a "robust" combined defensive posture to respond to any situation involving North Korea, after Pyongyang hinted at military action against the South.

On Saturday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened Pyongyang will take "a next step" against the South and gave an instruction for the army to take necessary measures. Seoul urged the North to comply with past inter-Korean agreements.

"We remain committed to maintaining a robust combined defensive posture," John Supple, a Pentagon spokesperson said in response to a query by Yonhap News Agency. He declined to comment on the recent statements by the North Korean government.

Inter-Korean ties have chilled as the North has released a spate of strongly worded statements slamming the South for failing to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North. The North has also warned that it may scrap a 2018 inter-Korean military pact signed to reduce border tensions and destroy the joint liaison office.

The US State Department expressed disappointment last week after the North vowed to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines and refused to answer the South's phone calls via liaison and military hotlines. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114