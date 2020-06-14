[News Focus] Are AR glasses really around the corner?

A prototype wearable display that connects to smartphones and other devices is on display at a b8ta store in San Francisco, in January. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)



Glasses that show you directions on a road you have previously never walked, or that present a meeting room table filled with participants not physically occupying the seats in the same room -- these may become a thing of the real world soon enough.



When Google first put forth the first generation of a glasses-type wearable augmented reality device in 2012, the immediate question that arose took issue with the hefty price range, security issues and rough design.



The next generation of AR glasses that the world will see, however, will not only have both a lighter weight and price, but also come in waves, as companies now jump to ride the bandwagon to new form-factors and operating systems.





Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 (Google)





Global giants are busily unveiling their plans. Google showed off its hands-free device Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, weighing only 46 grams and priced $999, in April for businesses and developers.



Google’s upgraded AR glasses offer to aid workers in health care, engineering and various other industries for more streamlined working processes and less trial-and-error.



Facebook is developing the Orion AR glasses with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica, while Apple is also in the race after acquiring Akonia Holographics and NextVR, companies that make lenses for AR glasses and virtual reality entertainment contents, respectively.



Apple is rumored to produce a prototype within this year.



In Korea, telecom house LG Uplus is preparing to launch Nreal Light, an 88-gram set of AR glasses that provide a 52-degree field of view, in collaboration with Chinese startup Nreal in the third quarter of 2020.







Nreal Light (Nreal)





The consumer kit of the Nreal Light is priced at $499 and marked “available soon” on the official website, while the developer kit is marked at $1,199 and open for preorders.



LG Uplus says it will become the world’s first to roll out consumer-ready AR glasses.



While there are already business-to-business uses for AR glasses -- such as for foreseeing the finished look of a constructed building even before the groundbreaking -- should LG Uplus launch the business-to-consumer AR glasses in the third quarter, it would be the first such case in the worldwide market.



To that end, LG Uplus is preparing to sync its approximately 3,000 existing AR contents with the Nreal Light glasses. Currently, LG Uplus’ AR content spans watching professional baseball and golf, and AR libraries that allow for a reading experience.



“AR glasses will see an explosive growth this year due to the 5G network,” an LG Uplus official told The Korea Herald. “Regular consumers will be able to view what’s on their smartphone screens via AR glasses and watch movies and play games, all thanks to 5G.”



AR content is heavy on data by nature, and in the previous Long-Term Evolution network, lag had been inevitable.



With the expanding network of 5G in Korea, commercial AR glasses will suffer no such speed limits. However, what the Nreal Light shows is nontransparent, and not suitable for driving. The glasses have to be connected to a smartphone a via wire, as it sources power from the device’s battery.



In order for Nreal Lights to go wireless, it will have to have an in-built battery that does not hamper the 88-gram winning feature. It will also have to be equipped with a SIM card and a communication module, the LG Uplus official said.



Nreal Light has a price-competitive edge when compared to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, which launched at $3,500 on Thursday, and Magic Leap’s Magic Leap 1, which released at $2,300.



Magic Leap 1, made by a US startup, is to launch in Korea in partnership with SK Telecom.







Magic Leap 1 (Magic Leap)