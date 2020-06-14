2020 liquor exhibition held under stricter hygiene measures

(Yonhap)



Seoul International Wines & Spirits Expo 2020 was held from Friday to Sunday to present novel items related to drinking, under stricter disinfection measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



A total of 330 companies participated in the three-day annual event, the only wine and spirits exhibition of its kind in Korea, to promote their products, including beer, wine, traditional drinks and related devices, such as homebrewing machines.



Held amid the prolonging COVID-19 crisis, the organizer said it implemented stricter disinfection measures, including separating the entrance and exit of the exhibition and restricting those with body temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius from entering the hall.



All participants were mandated to wear facial masks inside the exhibition space and allowed to take them off only for tastings of the drinks and foods. Inside the Coex Hall, where the event was held, booths were installed at least 4 meters from one another, and booth operators were banned from holding events that will gather a large crowd, the organizer said.



LG Electronics presented its LG HomeBrew machine, which is the world’s first capsule-type automated beer maker, and that previously rolled out in July 2019.





LG Electronics employees promote the LG HomeBrew machine at its booth at the Seoul International Wines & Spirits Expo 2020 at Coex in Seoul on Sunday. (LG Electronics)