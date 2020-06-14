 Back To Top
Business

2020 liquor exhibition held under stricter hygiene measures

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 14, 2020 - 15:43       Updated : Jun 14, 2020 - 15:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Seoul International Wines & Spirits Expo 2020 was held from Friday to Sunday to present novel items related to drinking, under stricter disinfection measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 330 companies participated in the three-day annual event, the only wine and spirits exhibition of its kind in Korea, to promote their products, including beer, wine, traditional drinks and related devices, such as homebrewing machines.

Held amid the prolonging COVID-19 crisis, the organizer said it implemented stricter disinfection measures, including separating the entrance and exit of the exhibition and restricting those with body temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius from entering the hall.

All participants were mandated to wear facial masks inside the exhibition space and allowed to take them off only for tastings of the drinks and foods. Inside the Coex Hall, where the event was held, booths were installed at least 4 meters from one another, and booth operators were banned from holding events that will gather a large crowd, the organizer said.

LG Electronics presented its LG HomeBrew machine, which is the world’s first capsule-type automated beer maker, and that previously rolled out in July 2019. 

LG Electronics employees promote the LG HomeBrew machine at its booth at the Seoul International Wines & Spirits Expo 2020 at Coex in Seoul on Sunday. (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics employees promote the LG HomeBrew machine at its booth at the Seoul International Wines & Spirits Expo 2020 at Coex in Seoul on Sunday. (LG Electronics)

The user only needs to insert a capsule and water into the machine, which goes through the procedures of fermentation and maturing automatically to brew five different beer types -- Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Stout, Wheat and Pilsner. One capsule produces 5 liters of beer in two to three weeks, according to the company

Provincial and regional entities joined the event with traditional liquors developed by local liquor makers. South Chungcheong Province presented four products, including the apple wine Baekje Myungju.

South Jeolla Province promoted traditional liquors that received awards in provincial contests, including a dongdongju from the city of Naju, and a soju from the province’s Jangseong-gun.

Over the three days, the International Beer and Equipment Industry Expo and World Traditional Alcoholic Beverage Festival were also held alongside the main event, the organizer said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
