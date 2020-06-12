 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Rotem delivers donation for people who served nation

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 12, 2020 - 22:02       Updated : Jun 12, 2020 - 22:02
Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae (first from right) attends a donation ceremony at the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ regional office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Hyundai Rotem)
Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae (first from right) attends a donation ceremony at the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ regional office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Hyundai Rotem)

Hyundai Rotem delivered a donation to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ regional office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Friday, the company said.

The donation will be used to assist people who have been recognized for meritorious service to the country but who are having financial difficulties.

The latest donation was made by Hyundai Rotem’s executives and employees to commemorate people who died serving the country. South Korea celebrated Memorial Day on June 6.

Since 2017, Hyundai Rotem has provided support for low-income people who have previously been honored for their service to the nation, the company said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

