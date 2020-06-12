 Back To Top
Entertainment

K-pop, K-classic team up

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jun 13, 2020 - 11:13       Updated : Jun 13, 2020 - 11:13
Kang Eun-kyung (left), CEO of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and Lee Sung-soo, co-CEO of S.M. Entertainment, post for pictures after signing a memorandum of understanding Wednesday. (Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra)
Kang Eun-kyung (left), CEO of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and Lee Sung-soo, co-CEO of S.M. Entertainment, post for pictures after signing a memorandum of understanding Wednesday. (Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra)

Collaboration is in the works between K-pop and K-classic. The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and S.M. Entertainment signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday to spread K-pop and K-classic worldwide by creating content that is not defined by a single genre.

Lee Sung-soo, co-CEO of S.M. Entertainment, and Kang Eun-kyung, CEO of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, signed the memorandum, marking the first time a leading orchestra has joined hands with an entertainment company. This is also the first time the orchestra has announced plans to perform K-pop music.

For their first project, some of S.M. Entertainment’s popular songs will be remade into orchestral pieces. Details will be revealed in early July through SM Station, S.M. Entertainment’s digital music channel.

S.M. Entertainment is known for its K-pop groups EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation and NCT, among others.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
