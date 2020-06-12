 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2020 - 10:40       Updated : Jun 12, 2020 - 10:40

(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday on the occasion of the country's national day, according to state media.

In the letter, Kim expressed his belief that the two countries would continue to maintain friendly relations, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The Russian people have achieved great successes in the struggle for building a powerful and prosperous Russia while overcoming all kinds of challenges and trials under the energetic leadership of the Russian president," Kim was quoted as saying in the report.

Kim said "he reminisced with joy" about his first summit with Putin held in April last year in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok.

He added that he had a "firm belief that the joint recognition and agreements between him and the Russian president would be implemented without fail to dynamically promote the development of the strategic and traditional relations of friendship between the DPRK and Russia."

DPRK is the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Last month, Kim also sent a message to Putin congratulating Russia on its 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114