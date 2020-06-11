 Back To Top
National

Panel decides to allow outside review of Samsung heir case

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 19:40       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 19:40


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A citizens' panel with the prosecution on Thursday requested the chief prosecutor to convene a committee of outside experts to review the validity of an ongoing probe into Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong.

A majority of the 15-member group, including a taxi driver and a teacher, voted in favor of Lee's request for an independent examination of the prosecution's investigation into the case involving a controversial merger and alleged accounting fraud.

The prosecutor-general must convene the experts' committee once the citizens' group makes such a decision.

The citizens' panel with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office examined written opinions submitted by both the prosecutors and Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, before making the decision.

The experts' committee is expected to reach a conclusion on the validity of the probe into Lee and his possible indictment within two weeks. (Yonhap)

