 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Celltrion acquires Takeda's APAC business unit for W332.4b

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 18:30       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 18:37

Celltrion's Plant No. 2
Celltrion's Plant No. 2
Celltrion announced on Thursday that it acquired the Asia Pacific business unit of Japanese multinational pharmaceutical firm Takeda.

The deal, worth 332.4 billion won ($278 million), will give Celltrion the rights to Takeda’s patented drugs in the APAC region that covers nine countries including Korea.

Takeda has 12 prescription drugs and six over-the-counter drug brands distributed in the Asia Pacific region.

Celltrion said that this global merger-acquisition deal, the first of its kind for the company, will give it more ammunition in the chronic illness treatments front such as for diabetes and hypertension.

Takeda had been financially pinched after making a mega-acquirement of rare disease treatment developer Shire, after which it put out business units for sale.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114