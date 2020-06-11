Stradeum to hold offline concert for audience of 30

Singer-songwriter Elaine (United Producers)



Music concert hall operator Stradeum announced Thursday that it will hold the “Stage 30” concert series from June 16 to July 10 jointly with performance-planning company United Producers.



The Stradeum, a 100-seat venue, will only seat 30 concertgoers to comply with social distancing guidelines. Stradeum added that everyone in the audience must go through temperature checks and wear masks.



“This concert is part of the musician’s process to find ways to meet with audiences again, and audiences will be able to enjoy normal life in the COVID-19 era,” Stradeum CEO Lee Byeong-soo said in a statement.



Five concerts performed by different artists are being prepared at the Stradeum musical hall in Itaewon, central Seoul.



The first 70-minute concert on Tuesday will be performed by singer Hareem and his band Blue Kamel Ensemble, starting at 8 p.m.



The other four concerts are scheduled for June 19, June 26, July 3 and July 10. Each concert will have different artists: singer-songwriter Elaine, jazz pianist Kang Jae-hoon, violinist Kang E-chae and jazz pianist Nam Meari, each performing 70 minutes.





“Stage 30” concert poster (United Producers)