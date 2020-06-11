 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Kia Motors suspends 2 plants near capital over coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 15:39       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 15:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, halted its two domestic plants Thursday, as two workers at the plants near the capital were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus.

The suspension came after the two worker at the plants in Gwangmyeong, just southwest of Seoul, tested positive for COVID-19.

South Korean health officials tested workers who came into contact with the virus patients. The test results are due as early as Friday morning.

Kia Motors and health officials carried out disinfection work at the two plants, including a fitness center used by the virus patient, in a precautionary move to stem the spread of the virus. Around 6,000 people work at the plant.

The company said it remains unclear how long the suspension will last.

The suspension disrupted production of about 1,300 vehicles, according to Kia Motors.

The No. 1 plant churns out the Carnival minivan, the Stinger sports car and the flagship K9 sedan, while the No. 2 plant produces the Pride compact and the Stonic subcompact sport utility vehicle.

Kia has eight plants in South Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114