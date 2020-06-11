Unification Ministry seeks police probe of leafleting NGOs

The Ministry of Unification on Thursday requested the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to investigate two NGOs sending propaganda leaflets to North Korea on suspicion of violating multiple laws, including one on inter-Korean relations.
The NGOs -- Fighters for a Free North Korea, led by defector Park Sang-hak, and Keumsaem, headed by Park’s younger brother Park Jung-oh -- are accused of violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, Aviation Safety Act and Public Waters Management and Reclamation Act.
The ministry also revealed that it has summoned the NGOs for hearings to revoke their license, and that related procedures will be carried out this month.
The move comes after Pyongyang severed communications with Seoul and warned of hostilities citing the leaflets as the main reason.
The two NGOs have in the past sent rice, anti-North Korea leaflets and USB devices to North Korea by floating plastic bottles in the sea, some of which have accumulated on South Korean shores. According to related regulations, dumping waste in the seas is punishable by up to three-year imprisonment or a fine of less than 30 million won ($25,000).
Under the Aviation Safety Act, drones weighing more than 12 kilograms need to be reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The act also bans use of light aerial vehicles in no-flight zones, which includes military controlled areas near the inter-Korean border.
The move has boiled over to the political arena, adding to the already strained relations between the ruling and main opposition parties.
The plan was met by heavy criticism from the conservative bloc that accuses the government of attempting to appease the North at the cost of constitutional rights of South Koreans.
“A few months ago the Unification Ministry said that there is no legal basis for cracking down (on sending leaflets) but now it is saying it will seek penalties through the inter-Korean exchange act after ‘Kim Yo-jong’s command,’” United Future Party Floor Leader Rep. Joo Ho-young said.
He said that the leaflets are “very helpful” for improving human rights conditions in North Korea, and they are within the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.
The ruling Democratic Party, for its part, is defending the ministry’s decision, and seeking legal means to prevent the leaflets from being sent.
On Thursday, ruling party’s Rep. Sul Hoon and 25 other lawmakers proposed a revision to the Special Act on Support for Border Area that would ban leafleting for environmental reasons and for the safety of residents near the border.
Residents in border areas oppose leaflets being sent to North Korea from there, over concerns that North Korea could retaliate with military action.
The general public, however, is divided over prohibiting leafleting. According to a survey conducted by pollster Realmeter. The public is divided 51 percent to 41 percent in supporting and opposing such regulations, respectively.
By Choi He-suk
