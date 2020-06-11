 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK E&C slapped with $68.4m fine in US

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 17:37       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 17:37
(SK E&C)
(SK E&C)

SK Engineering and Construction was handed a $68.4 million penalty by a US court Thursday on charges of bribing an official to win an Army contract.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that the Court for the Western District of Tennessee has ordered SK E&C to pay $60.6 million in criminal fines along with $2.6 million in restitution to the Army and serve three years of probation.

The fine is the largest ever imposed against a criminal defendant by the federal district court.

In 2008, SK E&C won a 460 billion won ($385 million) contract to build infrastructure -- including road, water, sewage and power systems -- for the US Forces Korea’s headquarters, Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.

After the company was alleged to have offered about $3 million in kickbacks to an official in 2010, the legal authorities in Korea and the US started the investigation in 2015.

The US Army previously suspended SK E&from bidding for future contracts through an order on Nov. 17, 2017.

In a separate settlement, SK E&C has also entered into a False Claims Act settlement with the US, under which it is obligated to pay $5.2 million in civil penalties.

According to the Justice Department, SK E&C agreed to cooperate fully with the US in all matters relating to the misconduct, and also to continue to implement a compliance and ethics program designed to prevent violations.

“SK E&C paid millions of dollars to secure contracts with the Army and submitted false claims to conceal those illicit payments,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“Today’s guilty plea and substantial criminal penalty sends a clear message that companies who voluntarily self-disclose misconduct, cooperate, and remediate will receive appropriate credit for their efforts. But companies like SK E&C -- which withheld and destroyed documents, attempted to persuade a witness not to cooperate, and failed to discipline any responsible employees -- will pay the price.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114