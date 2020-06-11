[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Innocence

(Korea)

Opened June 10

Crime, Drama

Directed by Park Sang-hyun



A hotshot attorney from a big law firm, Jeong-in (Shin Hye-sun) defends her long-estranged mother Hwa-ja (Bae Jong-ok) in a murder trial. Hwa-ja, suffering from dementia, is accused of tampering with makgeolli served at her husband’s funeral, leading to the death of one of the guests. Delving into the case, Jeong-in finds suspicious signs of a scheme surrounding the town’s Mayor Chu In-hoe (Heo Joon-ho) and several townspeople in relation to the construction of a casino in the area.









The Aeronauts

(UK, US)

Opened June 10

Action, Adventure

Directed by Tom Harper



In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and advancing scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.









The High Note

(US)

Opened June 10

Drama, Music, Romance

Directed by Tom Harper



Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) is a superstar in the dazzling world of the LA music scene, whose talent -- and ego -- have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who is stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.









Intruder

(Korea)

Opened June 4

Mystery, Thriller

Directed by Sohn Won-pyung



Having lost his wife in a mysterious car accident, Seo-jin (Kim Mu-yeol) finds it difficult to overcome her death and suffers from psychological problems. One day, he receives a call that reconnects the family to his long-lost sister Yu-jin (Song Ji-hyo), who had gone missing 25 years ago. Seo-jin experiences strange changes in his family after Yu-jin comes to live with them. Oddly faithful to her parents and niece, Yu-jin not only settles in fast, but seems to take charge of the household.