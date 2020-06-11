 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on Fed's gloomy forecast

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 09:40       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 09:40
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's dismal US economic forecast and the absence of stronger stimulus tools earlier anticipated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.42 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,182.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The drop came after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell predicted that the economic damages of COVID-19 may have lasting effects despite the Fed's plan to keep the current near-zero interest rate for an extended period of time.

Powell said the Fed will keep the rate of bond purchases, disappointing investors who had pinned hopes for stronger emergency asset-purchasing programs, such as yield-curve control.

In Seoul, most large caps traded in negative terrain, while pharmaceutical heavyweights advanced.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.44 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix falling 1.43 percent.

Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics added 2.41 percent, with Celltrion jumping 3.72 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 2.69 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbled 1.80 percent. Giant steelmaker POSCO dropped 1.77 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,192.00 won against the US dollar, down 0.80 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114