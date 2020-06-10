BLACKPINK announces June release date for new single







(YG Entertainment-Yonhap)



K-pop girl group BLACKPINK on Wednesday announced the release date of their first new song in 14 months.



The band's label-management agency, YG Entertainment, said the quartet will put out a new track on June 26. Other details, such as the title of the track, have not been shared.



The song will be a track from their upcoming first studio album, which will be fully unveiled in September.



YG has announced that the band's new album will be released under a three-tier scheme, with the first single release coming this month followed by another track sometime between July and August.



One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, BLACKPINK landed a successful debut in 2016, storming multiple music charts back to back with their edgy hip-hop tracks, "Whistle" and "Boombayah."



The team has maintained a winning streak at home and overseas, with the EP "Kill This Love" from last year peaking at 24th on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and its song of the same name ranking as high as 41st on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. (Yonhap)