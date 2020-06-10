 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

BLACKPINK announces June release date for new single

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 17:11       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 17:11


(YG Entertainment-Yonhap)
(YG Entertainment-Yonhap)

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK on Wednesday announced the release date of their first new song in 14 months.

The band's label-management agency, YG Entertainment, said the quartet will put out a new track on June 26. Other details, such as the title of the track, have not been shared.

The song will be a track from their upcoming first studio album, which will be fully unveiled in September.

YG has announced that the band's new album will be released under a three-tier scheme, with the first single release coming this month followed by another track sometime between July and August.

One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, BLACKPINK landed a successful debut in 2016, storming multiple music charts back to back with their edgy hip-hop tracks, "Whistle" and "Boombayah."

The team has maintained a winning streak at home and overseas, with the EP "Kill This Love" from last year peaking at 24th on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and its song of the same name ranking as high as 41st on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114