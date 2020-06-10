S. Korea shares quarantine control knowhow via webinar

(Ministry of Health and Welfare-Yonhap)



South Korea shared its experience in conducting epidemiological investigations to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with other countries on Wednesday.



The Special Webinar on COVID-19 for Policy and Technology event, hosted by the International Quarantine Cooperation task force, came as the so-called K-quarantine method, based on aggressive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of people, has received international recognition. South Korea has successfully flattened its coronavirus curve after the first case was reported in January.



Epidemic investigations are critical in determining how a person got infected, while quarantine measures can greatly slow down the spread of the disease.



A mobile app has been used since early March to keep tabs on all arrivals from abroad, as well as people in quarantine, and the app is available in English, French and Russian. The country also introduced wrist bands that alert authorities, in real time, if a person breaks self-quarantine rules.



The nation has screened 1,051,972 people since early January, with 11,902 testing positive for the virus and 276 deaths reported as of Wednesday, with the fatality rate standing at 2.35 percent, which is low compared to other countries. (Yonhap)