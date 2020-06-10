Opposition calls on govt. to rethink 2018 military pact with North

UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young (center)
The main opposition United Future Party urged the government Wednesday to reconsider its 2018 military pact with North Korea after Pyongyang decided to cut off all communication with Seoul.
The pact was signed to prevent military confrontations on the Korean Peninsula.
In an emergency security meeting at the National Assembly, party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young called on President Moon Jae-in to apologize over his “failed policy toward North Korea” and to conduct “a sweeping reshuffle of government officials and presidential aides in charge of the country’s security issue.”
“The Moon government should give up on its engagement approach and carry out more realistic and principle-laden policy toward the North,” Joo said.
The conservative group also stressed that Seoul should maintain strong deterrence and close cooperation with the international community.
On Tuesday, Pyongyang said it would shut down the liaison office between the North and the South, describing Seoul as “the enemy.”
The conservative party’s hard-line policy is expected to cause conflict with the ruling Democratic Party, which seeks to pass a bill that would ban people from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border attached to balloons.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Yo-jong condemned the activity, threatening to revoke the military agreement and permanently shut down the liaison office.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)