Life&Style

Riot Games welcomes Pawn and Wadid to LCK 2020 Summer Split

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 13:55       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 14:04
PawN plays in 2019 LCK Spring in DRX. (Riot Games)

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) announced new members to its analyst desk and “shoutcaster” lineup Tuesday.

Heo “PawN” Won-seok will be joining the analyst desk while Kim “Wadid” Bae-in will join the shoutcasters, providing commentary.

PawN retired from professional LoL last year after suffering obsessive-compulsive disorder, which made him unable to play if the setup of his keyboard and mouse weren’t exactly in the position that he wanted. He often brought a 30-centimeter ruler before the game started to place keyboards and monitors in exact positions, reminiscent of famous StarCraft champion Lee “Flash” Young-ho.

As a player, PawN remains one of the most celebrated in the game, having won both the 2014 LoL World Championship and the 2015 Mid-Season Invitational (2015). He is one of the few players to reach that milestone.

“With the eyes of a player who was once at the pinnacle, PawN is expected to add new perspective,” said Riot Games.

Wadid, who played for Griffin in the “support” role in relegation matches last season, is returning to commentating. He was well received by fans when he made guest appearances as a commentator during the spring season. As a former player who played in both the LoL promotions for North America and Europe, he will provide commentary with both the Korean and English-language crews.
LCK trophy along with LCK logo. (Riot Games)

In addition, new announcers Lee Jung-hyun and Yoon Su-bin will be joining Kim Min-ah in interviewing players. Lee reviews soccer’s K League and conducts interviews with foreign players on GoalTV, and Yoon is a weathercaster on OBS.

However, fans of LCK will have to wait before seeing these new faces in LoL Park Arena in Jongno, Seoul, as LCK has decided to go without an audience for the summer season, which starts June 17.

“We have come to the conclusion that LCK Summer Split should be held without live audiences to secure public safety, all LCK members and staff, pro teams and fans,” announced LCK.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
