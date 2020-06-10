 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

4 more military officers test positive for coronavirus after colleague's infection

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 10:52       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 11:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Four additional military officers at the military intelligence command tested positive for the new coronavirus after their colleague was confirmed to have the virus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the military population to 58.

On Tuesday, an Army major at the Defense Security Support Command under the direct wing of the defense ministry was confirmed to have been infected, and four of his colleagues have since tested positive, according to the ministry.

"Following the confirmation of the first case on Tuesday, we carried out virus tests on 77 people who had contact with him, a major, and found the four additional cases," a ministry official said.

The authorities are looking into the route of their infections, though three of the four new patients said they ate with the first patient, according to the official.

The authorities are conducting virus tests for all command members, the ministry said.

As one of the patients met his family member who works at the Army Personnel Command, the authorities also shut down the building located at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong and are carrying out contact tracing, another official said.

Currently, 146 service personnel are quarantined in accordance with health authorities' guidelines. In addition, military authorities have put 1,651 members in isolation as a preventive step, according to the ministry.

South Korea has seen cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding areas in recent days. On Wednesday, the country reported 50 more cases of the virus, bringing the nation's total to 11,902, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The security command is headquartered in the city of Gwacheon, just south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114