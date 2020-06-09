Hong Kong seethes one year on, but protesters on the back foot

(AFP)



HONG KONG (AFP) -- Hong Kong on Tuesday marked a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, as mass arrests, coronavirus bans on gatherings and a looming national security law kept a lid on any return to city-wide unrest.



Seven months of massive and often violent rallies kicked off on June 9 last year when as many as one million people took to the streets to oppose a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.



As city leaders dug in, battles between police and protesters became routine, leaving the financial hub's reputation for stability in tatters and swathes of the population in revolt against Beijing's rule.



On Tuesday, organisers of last year's huge rallies called on the government to lift anti-virus restrictions on public gatherings and allow Hong Kongers to march once more.



"After Hong Kongers spared no effort to resist, the Chinese Communist Party's persecution went to every length to force us to give in," Jimmy Sham, from the Civil Human Rights front, a group that espouses non-violence, told reporters on Tuesday.



"This movement has not finished yet."



Flash-mob protests were held during the lunchtime break in multiple malls but crowds were just a few hundred strong. Messaging groups also called for gatherings in the evening.



City leader Carrie Lam, an unpopular pro-Beijing appointee, was peppered with questions from reporters on Tuesday about the unrest during her tenure.



"Hong Kong cannot afford such chaos," she said, adding residents needed "to prove that Hong Kong people are reasonable and sensible citizens of the People's Republic of China" if they want their freedoms and autonomy to continue.



The city has largely stopped local coronavirus transmissions and avoided lockdowns but Lam has denied keeping restrictions in place to stop protests.







A year of turmoil in Hong Kong (AFP)