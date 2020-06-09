 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins order for 2 petrochemical carriers

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 16:43       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 16:43
(Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.-Yonhap)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the shipbuilding holding company of South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Tuesday it has won a 90 billion-won ($75 million) order to build two petrochemical carriers.

The two 50,000-ton vessels will be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a subsidiary of Korea Shipbuilding, starting October this year, and they will be delivered to a European company by the second half of 2021, Korea Shipbuilding said in an emailed statement.

The deal includes an option to build an additional petrochemical carrier, the company said.

Korea Shipbuilding has bagged orders to build 19 petrochemical ships so far this year.

The shipbuilder clinched deals to build 40 petrochemical carriers last year. (Yonhap)
