Festival to show ‘here and now’ of Korean music

Poster for 11th Yeowoorak Festival (NToK)



The annual Yeowoorak Festival, a gugak-themed festival organized by the National Theater of Korea, is to kick off on July 3, featuring 12 performances over 23 days.



This year’s festival, titled after an abbreviation for the Korean sentence meaning “our music (gugak) is here,” will focus on the “here and now” of gugak, with an emphasis on the expansion of the traditional music genre.



Cheolhyeongeum (steel-stringed zither) player and percussionist Yoo Kyeong-hwa, who is also the former artistic director of the Seoul Metropolitan Youth Traditional Music Orchestra, took the helm as artistic director of the festival. Daegeum (bamboo flute) player Lee A-ram is the music director of the event.





From left: Pansori artist Kim Jun-su, musical artist Jung Jae-il and daegeum player Lee A-ram join hands for “Sam-hap: The Conjunction.” (NToK)



“Sam-hap: The Conjunction” will open the festival on July 3 and 4, featuring daegeum player Lee along with music artist Jung Jae-il, who directed the music for multiple Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” and pansori artist Kim Jun-su. The word “samhap” refers to a perfect harmony of three elements.





Donghaean Byolsin-gut is a form of ritual dance practiced in areas on the east coast of Korea. (NToK)



There will also be a performance to preserve the original forms of the traditional art. “Gut,” a shaman ritual performance by a mudang, or shaman, will be staged July 5 and 7.





Artistic director Yoo Kyeong-hwa (NToK)

Visual director Cho Poong-yeon (NToK)

Rapper Tiger JK (NToK)