Arrest warrant rejection likely to give Samsung stocks temporary boost: report

A court’s rejection of the prosecution’s request to arrest Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday, appears to have temporarily cleared uncertainties surrounding the chip giant’s operations, a local brokerage said in a report.
The de facto heir to the Samsung empire was released early morning after the Seoul Central District Court’s decision to try Lee without arresting him, citing insufficient probable cause.
“As Lee avoided arrest, he is expected to provide institutional strategies to reform corporate governance structure and strengthen management transparency, and focus on improving company’s value,” said Kim Dong-won, an analyst at KB Securities.
He also forecast that Lee will push for active mergers and acquisitions with ample cash since Samsung Electronics has held about 97.5 trillion won ($81.4 billion) as of the first quarter of this year.
The tech giant’s business outcome in the second half of this year is further anticipated to improve following better-than-expected demand for semiconductors, displays, electronic appliances and cellphones in the third quarter, according to Kim.
As Lee avoided the worst-case scenario of going behind bars again, shares in Samsung Electronics traded 1,200 won higher, at 56,500 won early Tuesday morning, though it lost those gains shortly afterward.
Samsung SDI’s shares rose around 1 percent.
Meanwhile, the stock prices of the nation’s largest conglomerate’s financial firms declined. While Samsung Card’s shares dipped 1.62 percent, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Samsung Life Insurance’s stock prices fell 0.25 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)